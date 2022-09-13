1966 - 2022 - Memorial Service for Richard Edward "Ricky" Harris, 55, of Hoover, Alabama will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate.  The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you