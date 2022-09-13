1966 - 2022 - Memorial Service for Richard Edward "Ricky" Harris, 55, of Hoover, Alabama will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Ricky passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Brookwood Medical Center. He was born on September 27, 1966 in Alexander City, Alabama to James Edward "Jimmy" Harris and Jelene Jackson Harris. Ricky loved his family and friends dearly. Ricky was the Plant Manager for Larkin Industries for 32 years. He would help anyone at any time. Ricky loved boating on Lake Martin, going to the beach, watching Alabama and Georgia football, playing golf, going to Singer/Song Writers Festivals, especially at the beach, and was known as “The Mayor of the Pool” where he lived.
He is survived by his mother, Jelene Harris of Alexander City, Alabama; sister, Dana H. Johnson (Tim) of Alexander City, Alabama; brother, Greg Harris (Jessica) of Pelham, Alabama; nieces, Abby Johnson Mann (Hank), Ansley Johnson Chapman (Luke), and Hannah Harris; nephew, Jackson Harris; great nieces, Caroline Mann and Lucy Chapman; great nephew, Henry Mann; and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father.
The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to, Children’s Harbor, 1 Our Children’s Highway, Alexander City, Alabama 35010 or www.childrensharbor.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.