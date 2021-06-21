Richard “Dick” Osborn, our beloved Opa, passed away peacefully at home June 19, 2021 at the age of 88. Dick was born in Suffern, NY on June 16, 1933 to Gary and Elizabeth Osborn. Dick served 22 years in the US Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant and continued working as a civilian with the Air Force until his retirement in 1989. While serving in Germany with the US Air Force, Dick met and married Erika Müller in 1954. Dick was an avid runner and competed in many, many marathons. He has lived on Lake Martin in Dadeville, Alabama for the past 35 years where he enjoyed spending time with his dog, reading on his deck, and helping those around him whenever he could. He spent many years volunteering with the Union Volunteer Fire Department. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bob Osborn, and his wife, Erika (Oma). He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth "Liz" Crenshaw (Richard), and Donna Osborn (Jerry Driver); his grandchildren, Erika Driver (Nicholas Bell), Anna Hess (Bradley), Nick Crenshaw, and Kate Sansom (John Blake); three great grandchildren; and his brother, Gary (Linda). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Union Volunteer Fire Department or your local volunteer fire department.