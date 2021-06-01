Rev. Rev. Harold W. Cummings
1947 - 2021
A celebration of the life of Rev. Harold W. Cummings, 73, of Spanish Fort and formerly of Opelika, will be Friday, June 4, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Providence Baptist Church - West Campus. Dr. Rusty Sowell and Rev. Andy Kinman will officiate. Music will be provided by Scott Brand. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church - West Campus.
Rev. Cummings passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his residence. He was born on August 9, 1947, in Roanoke, Alabama to Rev. Thomas Winston Cummings and Maudine Lexar Boggs Cummings. He served as Pastor of Rocky Creek Baptist Church in New Site for 32 years. After retirement, he returned to Providence Baptist Church where he began his walk with the Lord and his ministry. Bro. Harold graduated from Grace Bible Institute and began pastoring in 1974. He loved Gospel Music and sang for many years with the Sounds of the Trumpet Quartet based in Opelika. As a bi-vocational pastor, he worked for many years for Uniroyal in Opelika and later as a carpenter at Auburn University. In his spare time, he enjoyed cabinet/furniture building, camping, golfing, and Auburn Football. Bro. Harold dearly loved the Lord and every person he encountered. He never met a stranger and was always willing to share the message of salvation with everyone.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Cummings of Spanish Fort; son, Jason Cummings (Karen) of Opelika; daughter, Wendy Younce (Myron) of Spanish Fort; grandchildren, Brandon Cummings (Nina) of Norfolk, VA, Brailee Childs (Brandon) of Phenix City, Bethany Younce and Sarah Younce both of Athens, GA, and Katee Dixon of Opelika; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Childs, David Childs, and Jacob Childs; brothers, Kayron Cummings and Max Cummings (Debbie); sister-in-law, Barbara Cummings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joyce Tittle and Ann Walls; and brother, Jimmy Cummings.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Providence Baptist Church 2807 Lee Road 166 Opelika, AL 36804 or to Rocky Creek Baptist Church PO Box 873 Alexander City, AL 35011.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
