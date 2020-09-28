Rev. Lemuel L. Latham
1929 - 2020
Funeral Service for Rev. Lemuel L. Latham, 91, of Goldville, Alabama, will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Holy Bible Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Veteran’s Honors provided by the Alexander City Veteran’s Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Holy Bible Baptist Church.
Rev. Latham passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 25, 1929 in Clay County, Alabama to Thomas Mason Latham and Willie Elizabeth Albright Latham. He was the founder and Pastor of Holy Bible Baptist Church. He was instrumental in beginning several other Churches and served as Pastor. He was a great man of faith who put his Lord first and was never hesitant to witness for Him. Bro. Latham loved making music and played several instruments. He was the Tallapoosa County Fiddler Championship and was never defeated. He was a master mechanic and enjoyed gardening.
Bro. Latham was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irma Jean McCullough Latham of Goldville; his children, Debra Jean Dunn (Stanley) of Alexander City, Rebecca Ann Morgan of Cragford, Nelda Faye Lindsey (Clarence) of Sylacauga, Jimmie Gaye Stevens of New Site, Richard Thomas Latham, Sr. (Iris) of Goldville, Patti Gail Crawford (Rick) of Bluff Springs, Franklin Dewayne Latham (Renee) of Goldville; daughter-in-law, Donna Latham of Alexander City; 23 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Son, Lemuel Lloyd Latham; his parents; great-grandchild, Olivia Faith Morgan; and 11 siblings.
