Rev. Larry Glenn Ingram Sr.
1937 - 2020
Funeral Service for Rev. Larry Glenn Ingram Sr., 83, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Ronnie Boulware will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Rev. Ingram Sr. passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on March 2, 1937 in Alexander City, Alabama to James Madison Ingram and Irma LaMerle Duck Ingram. He was a member of Wayside Baptist Church. Larry entered the Army at age 17 and served three years. He then entered the Air Force serving 20 years retiring as a Master Sergeant. During his military career he served in the Airborne Infantry, operated radar, served as a computer specialist then ending his career in Social Services. In the early 80’s Larry began attending classes with Liberty University to become a minister. During his time serving the Lord as a minister he pastored at River Road Baptist Church, Sardis, New Concord, Rock Springs Baptist, New Elkahatchee, Hackneyville and Beulah Baptist in the Tallapoosa County area. He also went on various mission trips and served as interim pastor in Whittier, Alaska.
He is survived by his children, Glenn (Jamye) Ingram of Gadsden; daughter, Michelle (Dale) Lesley of Tuscaloosa, Jim Ingram of Alexander City; grandchildren, Joshua (Lindsey) Lesley, Jalyn Ingram , Kenleigh Ingram, Kennedy Ingram; great-grandchildren, Davis Lesley, Deacon Lesley; sister, Gaye (Lamar) Veazey and many favorite nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Jeanette Ingram; parents; siblings, Louie Ingram, Jean Ingram, Juanita Barnes, Kenneth Ingram Genelle Butler and Allison Rapp.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Baptist Church, 21 Wayside Circle, Alexander City, Al, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.