Funeral Service for Rev. Kelvin L. Brown who peacefully transitioned home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Russell Medical will be held 12;00 noon Monday, January 8, 2021 at Miracle Baptist Church with interment following in the New Life Memorial Gardens.
Public viewing will start at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021. He will lie in repose one hour prior the service at Miracle Baptist Church on Monday, January 8, 2021
Professional Service provided by Wright's Funeral Home