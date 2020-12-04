Rev. Edsel Wayne Henderson
1951 - 2020
Funeral Service for Rev. Edsel Wayne Henderson, 69, of Alexander City, will be Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Comer Memorial Baptist Church. Dr. Rick Marshall, Rev. Tim Harris, Rev. Patrick Gilbert will officiate. Bro. Wayne will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Bro. Wayne passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 13, 1951 in Langdale, Alabama to Edsel Henderson and Louise Wright Henderson. He was a member of Comer Memorial Baptist Church. For 44 years, he served in the ministry as a Pastor and Director of Missions. He pastored Zion Hill, Macedonia, Kellyton, Airview, Rockford and Bethel Baptist Churches and Director of Missions for the Central Baptist Association. Bro. Wayne enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and antiquing. He loved his family very much and his greatest joy was being called Pops by his granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret J. Henderson of Alexander City; sons, Derrick Henderson (Audra) of Alexander City and Jonathan Henderson (April) of Alexander City; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Henderson, Carley Henderson, Lauren Henderson, Kaylee Henderson, Katelyn Henderson and Kenzie Henderson; and sisters, Peggy Johnson (Larry) of Auburn, and Donna Walker (Ray) of Baytown, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Deborah Ware.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Servant's Alive Ministry, 280 Hepzibah Road, Talladega, AL 35160 or to Comer Memorial Baptist Church, 341 East Church Street, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.