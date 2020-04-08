REV. DR. EDDIE L. HUNTER
Rev. Dr. Eddie Lee Hunter was born to the late Cornelious and Lillie Marie Hunter on March 13, 1952 in Cleveland, OH.
Rev. Dr. Hunter constantly thirsted after righteousness which is evident in his educational journey. He graduated from Gulf Coast Seminary in Panama City, FL with a Bachelor of Theology, April 28, 1988; from Selma University Extension Center, Sylacauga, AL with a Bachelor of Religion In Christian Education in 1992; Rushing Springs School of Theology, Sylacauga, AL with a Master of Arts in Religion, May 13, 1993; and, received an Honorary Doctor of Divinity from Gospel Ministry Outreach Theological Institute in Houston, TX, July 20, 1995.
Rev. Dr. Hunter has been active in many arenas since he was licensed to preach at the Seleeta Missionary Baptist Church in Alexander City, AL on October 3, 1983. He was ordained June 10, 1984 at the Early Rose Missionary Baptist Association in Alexander City, AL. He previously held positions as the pastor of the Early Rose Missionary Baptist Church, President of the Early Rose Ministerial Alliance; a Convention Trustee for the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention; member of the Russell Corporation Community Relations Committee; Recording Secretary for the Northeast District State Convention; Vice-Moderator of the Early Rose District Convention; Certified Teacher of the Congress of Christian Education; Pastor of the Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur, GA; and Vice-President of the Northeast District State Convention. He was presently serving as President of the Northeast District State Convention, Pastor of the Miracle Missionary Baptist Church, Alexander City, AL; a member of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention Evangelism Committee; and the Assistant Superintendent of Evangelism for the Alabama State Convention.
Rev. Dr. Hunter has travelled all over the country spreading the GOOD NEWS through his preaching and teaching; as well as, the lead singer of the Alabama Spirituals of Alexander City, AL.
Rev. Dr. Eddie Hunter is preceded in death by his two brothers Rev. Bobby J. Hunter and Harold Charles (Yogi) Hunter and his sister, Lois Marie Hunter.
He leaves cherished loving memories to his loving and devoted wife, Linda Harrell Hunter, 3 children; Levester Banks, Taiwan (Tasha) Hunter, and Dominica Jones. Two brothers; Stan (Linda) Hunter and Greg (Rose) Hunter. Two sisters; Allison (Rev. Robert) Johnson and Eleanor (Rev. Larry) Wyckoff. Two sisters-in-law; Gloria Hunter and Annie Hunter.One brother-in-law Charles Ransaw. Three aunts; Mildred Billings, Velma Spratling, and Annie Jennings. One uncle, Lee (Ruth) Burns. Ten (10) grandchildren. A host of other relatives and friends.