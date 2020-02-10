Rev. Clifford David Johnson
1952 - 2020
Funeral Service for Rev. Clifford David Johnson, 67, of Eagle Creek, Alabama, will be Monday, February 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (CST) at the Eagle Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Richard Hall Jr., Rev. Mark Raughton, and Rev. Mark Smith will officiate. He will lie in state at the Church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Eagle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Veteran’s Honors provided by the Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (CST) at Langley Funeral Home.
Rev. Johnson passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. He was born on June 2, 1952 in Newnan, Georgia to James William Johnson and Barbara June Buchanan Staley. He served as pastor of Eagle Creek Baptist Church for 24 years. He had pastored churches in East Alabama for over 40 years. He was a fiery pastor and loved to preach the word. Bro. David served in the United States Air Force. His grandchildren were the light of his life and anything they were involved in he was there. Whatever they wanted he was there to provide. He enjoyed fishing starting with Granny Lucy and then later with the grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Darlene Johnson of Eagle Creek; son, Jason “Jabbo” Johnson (Candi) of New Site; daughter, Misty Hudmon (Kane) of Lanett; grandson, David Cole Johnson; granddaughters, Cara Johnson, Jacey Johnson and Emma Grace Hudmon; and siblings, Donald Johnson (Sandra), Dawn Johnson and DeWayne Staley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dennis Johnson and Dean Staley; and step-father, Jack Staley.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Eagle Creek Baptist Church 7680 Horseshoe Bend Road, Dadeville, AL 36853 or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation 322 Eighth Ave. 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
