Rebecca Hawkins Jul 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We are saddened to announce the transition of Ms. Rebecca Hawkins from earth to heaven on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Wright's Funeral Home.Professional Service provided by Wright's Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Rebecca Hawkins Funeral Worship Wright Arrangement Professional Service Heaven Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Trending Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesVideos sought in Jacksons Gap shootingK-9 officer given retirement by Alexander City City CouncilShooting mars Jacksons Gap celebration, arrest madeFormer Dadeville fire chief dies at 66Mayor Goodman breaks tie on police pursuit debateFirst cases of monkeypox detected in AlabamaNo tenable ideas for downtown buildings, yetArrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from June 23 to July 13Larry C. SmithBenjamin Russell hires alumni as coach Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Anfernee Jennings hosted football camp in DadevillePHOTOS: 2022 BRHS FFA RodeoPHOTOS: Sonny's CampPHOTOS: July 4th fireworks at The AMP on Lake MartinPHOTOS: State softball tournaments at the Charles E. Baliey SportplexPHOTOS: Camp Conquest, where child burn victims can be a kid Twitter Tweets by alexcityoutlook