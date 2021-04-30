Rebecca (Becky) Sanders
1932-2021
Rebecca (Becky) Sanders never met a stranger whether during her days as a medical transcriptionist at Maxwell Airforce Base, as a peddler through rural Alabama or while at the Village of Cook Springs. She loved all of God’s creatures whether two-legged or four-legged as well as all things blooming. Rebecca was born to Adolphus C. and Grace Sims Irvin in Dudleyville, Alabama in 1932 where she learned from a young age to be strong and independent. These skills remained a part of who she was until she took her last breath on April 29, 2021.
She will be sorely missed by her family (Steve, Sally and Rebecca Smith of Cropwell, AL) as well as all of those whose lives she touched in her 89 years on this earth.
Rebecca Sanders was laid to rest at a private family service in Camp Hill, AL.
If you are interested in making a donation in her memory, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or just pick up the next stray you see as she would have done!
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home in Camp Hill is in charge of the arrangements.