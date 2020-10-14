Rayford Adrian Smith
Oct 10, 1950 - Oct 9, 2020
Rayford A. Smith of Bessemer, formerly of Alexander City, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1950 in Alexander City, Al to Adron Gordon Smith and Edith Louise Forbus Smith. Rayford was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, raising animals, and spending time with his family. Rayford was an avid reader and a sharer of his knowledge. He was known by his friends and family as “Pop” a WBOK (Walking Book of Knowledge). He enjoyed tinkering with projects and of course Alabama football. Rayford spent many years dedicated to the Post Office prior to becoming a successful businessman running his Painting Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adron and Louise; brother, Gary Marshall Smith; and his youngest son, Camron Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sandy Ingram Smith, of Bessemer, Al; son, Lucas (Elizabeth) Smith of Alexander City, Al; daughter, Ashlie; grandchildren, Baileigh, Crimson, and Eleanor Smith; nephew, Joshua Smith; as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and brother and sisters-in-law.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at McCalla Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Ryan Rosser will officiate. Family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am Saturday in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his name to Mamie’s Place, Mamie’s Children's Library in Alexander City, Al, 284 Church Street, Alexander City, Al 35010.