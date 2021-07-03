Funeral Service for Mr. Randy Darrell Parrott, 66, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Zion Hill Baptist Church. Bro. Mark Rasbury, Pastor Taylor Gurley, and Bro. Terry Carter will officiate. Burial will follow in the Zion Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Mr. Parrott passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence. He was born on June 21, 1955 in Alexander City, Alabama to Howard Jackson Parrott and Virginia Lightsey Parrott. Randy served as a missionary to Mexico and helped in the schools there. He was a strong Christian man and really loved the Lord. In high school, he was a stellar baseball player with a bright future in the game until experiencing an injury. He enjoyed family outings to the river and was a fly fisherman. Randy enjoyed watching cowboy movies and was an excellent artist.
He is survived by his wife, Marian Paige Parrott of Panama City, FL; mother, Virginia Parrott of Dadeville; step daughter, Anna Paige Funk of Hawaii Kai, HI; step son, Larry W. Bruner of Youngstown, FL; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Jack Parrott.
