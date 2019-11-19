A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Ralph Maxwell “Max” Graham, Jr., 77, of Eclectic, Alabama will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Church in the Pines on Lake Martin. Jim Ray will officiate.
Ralph was born on October 17, 1942 in Union Springs, Alabama and entered the presence of his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Maxwell Graham, Sr. and Margaret Boddie Graham. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Elaine Graham of Eclectic and sister, Charlotte Graham Fowler and brother-in-law, Billy Fowler. Children, Mindy Fisher, Matt Graham (Janet), Matt Turner (Angela) and Marty Peters (Chris). Mr. Graham had eight granddaughters, Cortlynn Fisher, Caroline Dasinger, Catherine Dasinger, McKenzie Graham, Ava Dasinger, Katie Peters Phillips, Chloe Peters, and Tiffany Turner who were the highlights of his life and one great grandson, Cooper Phillips. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Mark Fowler (Robin), Elaine Fowler Harris, Elizabeth Fowler Gilroy (Danny) and special family friends Norman Bone and Cort Fisher.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Miller, Ralph Griswold, George Adams, Don Howell, Mike Guy and Keith Simmons.
Ralph grew up in Bullock County moving to Montgomery as a teenager, graduating from Lanier High school then graduating from Auburn University where he studied agriculture. Ralph spent his professional career supporting farming communities in Alabama and Florida as a sales representative and manager of IMC, Farmers Favorite and Douglass Fertilizer companies. Ralph and Elaine retired and achieved a dream of living on Lake Martin near Eclectic, Alabama in 1992 where they lived until his death. Ralph loved the lord, his family and Auburn football where he was a season ticket holder for over 50 years and attended nearly every home game until recently when his health prevented it. Ralph was well known and loved by the Lake Martin community and could be found attending church services at Church in The Pines every Sunday. Ralph’s love of the lord and serving led him to multiple mission trips that made lasting impressions and deepened his faith. Ralph was a devoted son and nephew who cared for his mother Margaret and his Aunt Ludie Boddie until their deaths. He was a devoted husband to Elaine, they lovingly cared for each other every day of their 35 year marriage. Ralph was a devoted father, who was always there with a word of support. He was a devoted friend who always had a smile and a laugh for his friends. In his last years he became a Papa and the man we will all remember, a kind, sweet gentle grandfather who enjoyed nothing more than the love and laughter a house full of granddaughters created. Papa, you will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Harbor, 1 Our Children’s Highway, Alexander City, Alabama 35010 in memory of Ralph M. Graham, Jr.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.