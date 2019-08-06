Phyllis Ann Pemberton (Duke), 68, of Vestavia Hills, went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Ace and Hazel Duke. Beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, she is survived by her husband Jerry Pemberton, daughter Heather Redd (Jason), son Keith Pemberton (Joy), sister Becky McGrady, brothers Joseph Shannon, Kenneth Shannon, Paul Grant, Tony Grant, Dale Grant, and grandchildren Anne Redd, Caleb Redd, and William Pemberton.
Phyllis was a native of Alexander City, AL, where she graduated from Benjamin Russell High School. She and Jerry married on June 9, 1973, and moved to Birmingham. In the early years she attended Jeff State College but later found the love of her life in being a Mother to her two little ones. She adored spending time with her family, shopping, and holidays. Outside of home, she devoted much of her time to teaching children through pre-school education and Sunday School. She had a special talent for reaching the young children. “Miss Phyllis” was what they called her, and she delighted in seeing them mature. She was an avid bird watcher and loved photographing the hummingbirds, butterflies, and dragonflies which flocked to her bird feeders and garden flowers each spring and summer. She loved people and always had time to devote to others.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m., followed by a noon memorial service, on August 8, 2019, at Southern Heritage Funeral Home.
