Philip Edward East
Philip Edward East was born in Alexander City, AL on March 19, 1953 to Edward and Eloise East. He was raised in New Site, AL with his siblings Henry, Brenda, and Tim. Philip passed away at home on November 21, 2020 at the age of 67. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Philip is survived by his children, Phillip Edward East, Jr (Courtney) and Kristina Lucas (Dusty); grandchildren, Brianna Pike and Jacob Lucas; siblings, Henry East (Mary) and Brenda Peters (Vearl); and sister-in-law Ginger East Burton (Eddie).
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.