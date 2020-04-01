Patricia Ann Traylor Osburn
1939 - 2020
A family Graveside Service for Patricia Ann Traylor Osburn, 80, of Alexander City, Alabama will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Elder and Nephew Marty Adams will officiate.
Patricia passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Russell Medical. She was born on July 6, 1939 in Alexander City, Alabama to L.M. Traylor and Lola McCain Traylor. Patricia loved her family dearly and was lovingly known as “Dutchie”. She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo, reading, crossword puzzles, watching game shows and spending time with the residents of Hillabee Towers.
She is survived by her daughters, Tracie Rainwater and Patsy Price (Glynn); son, Sandy Osburn (Carol); grandchildren, Blair Windsor, Austin Rainwater, Jeffrey Spear, Kelsey Spear, Brianna Strickland (Matthew), Brooks Osburn, Samuel Osburn, and Case Osburn; great grandchildren, Brently and Bryson Nash and Kamden and Beau Strickland; sister, Agnes Flournoy and brother, Bobby Traylor.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Andy Osburn; son, Johnny Osburn; parents; sisters, Juanita Jarvis and Barbara Jones and brother, Leon "Bud" Traylor.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.