Pastor Charles Sevard Worthy, Sr.
1942-2020
Pastor Charles Sevard Worthy, Sr. passed away suddenly at his home on December 8, 2020. He was a beloved husband, dad, Papa, and pastor.
A graveside service for Pastor Worthy will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery.
He was born on August 27, 1942 in Alexander City, Alabama. He attended high school in Alabama and joined the Army in 1960, serving until 1967.
He was called into ministry in 1964. He earned a Bachelor of Theology from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and International Bible School and Seminary. He pastored nine churches in Alabama and Georgia. He was called to serve First Baptist Church of Willow, Alaska in 2000, and recently retired after 20 years with this church body. He was never just a preacher but a true pastor. He served on many service organizations including president of Tallapoosa Baptist Pastors Association, president of Cullman County Alabama Pastors Association, president of Alaska Baptist Convention Pastors Conference, member of the Alaska Baptist Convention Executive Board, first vice-president, and later president of the Alaska Baptist State Convention, and was selected to serve as a member of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Board.
He loved Jesus, his family, all things Alaskan, southern food (especially fried catfish, cornbread, and buttermilk) and trips (especially the annual family fishing trip to the Russian River). The number of lives that he touched with the message of Christ’s love reflects the best purpose that most characterized his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvel Clifton and Minnie Louise Baker Worthy, his first wife of 41 years, Dannie Lou Whitman Worthy; siblings, Nancy Speake and Laudis Worthy; brothers-in-law, Freddie Dale Whitman and Dwight R. Coltharp, Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dwight R. Coltharp, Sr. and Dorothy E. Coltharp.
He is survived by his wonderful, loving wife of 18 years, Sherry Elaine Coltharp Bowker Worthy; children, Patsy Worthy Prater (Reuben), Charles Sevard Worthy Jr. (Laura), John Daniel Worthy (Tanya), Jeffrey William Bowker (Vicki), James David Bowker (Peggy), Randall Lee Bowker (Meghan), and Stacy Lyn Bowker Griffeth (Martin); grandchildren, Sarah Prater Griffin (Brian), Charles Sevard Worthy III (Danielle), Matthew Adam Worthy (Allyson), Anna Beth Prater St. Pierre (Jeremy), Victoria Loveland Worthy Tisdale (Ethan), Hannah Jordan Prater, Alexandra Elizabeth Worthy, Mary Katherine Worthy, Elizabeth Colleen Worthy Alvarado (Alfonzo), James Cody Worthy, Leah Hanson Nguyen (Justin), Peyton Reid Hanson, Gabrielle Lexus Nelson, Nathan Cole Nelson, Maria Noel Bowker, Megan Nicole Bowker, Braden James Bowker, Elisabeth Claire Bowker, Jill Susanne Bowker, Faith Adia Hunter, and Angel Grace Hunter; great-grandchildren, Emily Claire Griffin, Juliana Kate Griffin, Isaiah Joseph St. Pierre, Seth Colton Alvarado, Hannah Elise St. Pierre, and two on the way, Frankie Louise Worthy and Emmeline Betty Nguyen (due in February 2021); brother, Dr Rick Worthy; sisters, Teresa Worthy Allen (Robert) and Susan Worthy Burkett (Terry); sister-in-laws, Ruth Ann Whitman Fuller, Elaine Whitman Dunn (Ray), and Judy A. Coltharp and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he loved dearly.
We celebrate Papa Charles’ life and home going, however, this wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather will be sorely missed!
Memorial donations may be sent to First Baptist Church of Willow (PO Box 145, Willow Alaska, 99688) or flowers may be sent to Radney Funeral Home., 1326 Dadeville Road, Alexander City, Alabama 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.