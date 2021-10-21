Norma Sherry Croley Butler of Jacksonville, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones and friends.
A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Jacksonville Cemetery.
Sherry was born on April 8, 1938 in Tallapoosa County to Clyde Ison Croley and Iris Irene “Jack” Croley of Socopatoy, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ralph Albert Butler Sr.; brother, Jerry Clyde Croley of Socopatoy, Alabama; and both parents.
Sherry was a wonderful mother to her son, Ralph Albert Butler Jr., who lived with and cared for her in the last years of her life; daughter, Allison Estelle Butler of Pass Christian, Mississippi; and stepdaughter, Michelle Boozer (Phil) of Pleasant Valley, Alabama. She is also survived by her brother, Joe Croley (Brenda) of Alexander City; nephews, Barry Croley of Alabaster, Alabama, and Rob Croley of Stone Mountain, Georgia; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Sherry loved teaching and making a difference in the lives of her students and made the difficult decision to retire after 37 years of teaching. November 1st would have made 50 years that she was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was also a member of the Progressive Study Club. Sherry “Mom” was a social butterfly who looked forward to going out to eat with her teacher friends once a month and playing bridge and dominoes with her close friends. She loved her church and she loved the Lord. We know she is with the Lord and has been reunited with all of her loved ones who have gone on before her.
Thank you to everyone who was a part of mom’s journey on this Earth. Donations can be made to Kellyton Baptist Church, P. O. Box 55, Kellyton, AL 35089.
