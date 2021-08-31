Funeral Service for Nick Chicha, 72, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Rod Siggers will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Nick passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Russell Medical. He was born on March 24, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan to John Chicha, Jr. and Ada Moore Chicha. Nick was a loving husband, father, and papaw. Nick was a retired United States Army Master Sergeant and received two Purple Hearts, four Bronze Stars, Air Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, and many other awards for his courageous service during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, taking care of his chickens, going on golf cart rides, watching westerns, going to the beach, hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Pat Chicha; daughters, Nicole Dean (Lewis) and Tabatha Wallace (Bubba Wise); sons, Wayne Yarbrough (Angie) and Paul Chicha; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandmother, Freda Chicha.