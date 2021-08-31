Nancy Elizabeth Waters, age 74, passed away in her home Thursday, August 26, 2021. She had fought a hard battle with heart disease for the last three years. She was born in Dadeville, Alabama on July 8, 1947 and moved to Clay County in 1959. She attended Bibb Graves High School, Class of 1965. Alexander City became her permanent residence in 1991. Her working career consisted of Barry Manufacturing, Palm Beach Company and Georgia Pacific all in Talladega, Alabama. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Nancy is survived by her three daughters: Barbara Wear (Mark) of Alexander City, Alabama, Bonnie McClure of San Antonio, Texas, and Terri Waters (Chris) of Millerville, Alabama; grandson: Max McClure (Lauren) of San Antonio, Texas, four great-grandchildren: Christopher Hayes, Xoie Hayes, Ava Grace McClure and Bella McClure; two sisters: Dianna Gregg of Millerville, Alabama and Carolyn Conner (Bill) of Cropwell, Alabama; two brothers: Jimmy Waters (Kay) of Palm Coast, Florida and Woody Waters of Talladega, Alabama. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly for her colorful and wicked sense of humor. She kept everyone entertained at our family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Charlie Waters and Lucille Brewer Waters; brother: Randy Kent Waters and sister: Beverly Jane Waters Feazell.
The family would like to say thank you to a special person and caregiver, Harold East, for all he has done to help during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate to your community church, favorite charity or just spend a little extra time with your family.
Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of the arrangements.