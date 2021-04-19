Nancy C. Patterson
February 24, 1935 – April 18, 2021
Nancy C. Patterson of Dadeville, AL was born February 24, 1935 and passed away at Dadeville Healthcare on April 18, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph C. Patterson, numerous siblings, and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Ralph W. Patterson; grandson, Jeremy Allen Patterson; and sister, Lurlene Mann.
Visitation for Mrs. Nancy Patterson will be held on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 from 10:00 until 10:50 a.m. in the chapel of Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rod Siggers officiating. Burial to follow in Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.