1945 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Myra Story Goss, 77, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, September 26, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Skip Lowery will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Goss passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on February 3, 1945 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Willard Harry and Grace Gamble Harry. She was a member of Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church. Mrs. Goss enjoyed teaching tennis, gardening, Sacred Harp singings, being a clown entertainer for all ages, spending time with her grandchildren, and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. She also was a certified USTA umpire/instructor, a collegiate Tennis player, and an amateur Photographer.
Through the years, she was very active and passionate about attending and serving in church. She enjoyed participating in Sunday School and connecting Bible studies with other women. She used her gifts and talents in the choir, teaching children, coordinating events, and praying for others. Of all that she has accomplished in her life, her greatest reward would be her title as “Nana”.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Story Mahan (Tim) and Kim Story Scott (Kelly); son, Ty Story (Becky); grandchildren, Bren Mahan (Taylor), Elliot Mahan (Ricki), Laura Story, Ansley Story, Mary Grace Story, Kimber Scott Waller, and Wes Scott; great-grandchildren, Mara Mahan, Cora Mahan, Gunner Waller, and Willow Waller; sisters, Sylvia Wesson and Carolyn "Stormy" Neighbors Britton; brothers, Thedford "Jim" Harry and Willie Paul Harry; step daughters, Stephanie Goss Daughtry, Vicky Sims, and Amanda Dobson; and step son, Ricky Goss.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Mack Goss; parents; and sister, Joan Railey Sanford.
The family will accept flowers or memorial may be made to the donor’s choice in her name.
