1945 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Myra Story Goss, 77, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, September 26, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.  Dr. Skip Lowery will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park.  The family will receive friends on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

