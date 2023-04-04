Funeral Service for My Thi Hatchett, 69, of Alexander City, will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 3, 2023, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Radney Funeral Home.
My passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Jackson Hospital. She was born on December 3, 1953 in Can Tho, Vietnam to Van Phuoc Nguyen and Thi Guong Nguyen. My was a phenomenal cook and loved to garden. She had a talent as a seamstress. She was self-taught in two languages, a fearless world voyager and had a servant's heart. She was a volunteer with the American Red Cross, and she was a community leader of the Vietnamese culture in Alexander City. My was a caretaker of children, teaching them English and American culture. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother who loved her family and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, George Hatchett; daughters, Joanne (Faelan Wilson) Hatchett, Mia (David Sealey) Chandler; son, David (Callie) Hatchett; stepdaughter, Lisa Theisen; grandchildren, Takoda Chandler, Tehya Chandler, Hannon Hatchett, Laura Valee, Felix Schaden, Nicolas Schaden; siblings, Van Tai Nguyen, Thi Buu Nguyen, Thi Vui Nguyen, Van Phu Nguyen, Thao Phuong Nguyen, and nieces and nephews, Huy Cuong Thai, Thi Tuyet Anh Thai, Binh Nhu Anh Thai, Thuy Anh Nguyen, Van Tu Cuong Nguyen; and one grandson on the way, Weylyn.
She was preceded in death by her Mother, Thi Guong Nguyen, Father, Van Phuoc Nguyen, grandchild, Kyle Alexander Sealey; and brothers, Van Hue Nguyen, Van Mung Nguyen, Van Huong Nguyen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Lake Martin Animal Shelter or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in memory of My Thi Hatchett.
