MSG Thomas Maynard Foster, U.S. Army (ret)
1936 - 2019
Graveside Service for MSG Thomas Maynard Foster, U.S. Army (ret), 83, of Jacksons Gap, will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
MSG Foster passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born on April 5, 1936 in Penton, Alabama to John Thomas "Jack" Foster and Parrie Lou "Pat" Benton Foster. He was an active member of St John the Apostle Catholic Church. MSG Foster spent 21 years in the United States Army, most of which were in the Army Security Agency. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was awarded two bronze stars and the Joint Service Commendation Medal for meritorious performance of duty in support of the mission of the National Security Agency. After retirement he worked for the Alabama Beverage Control Board for fifteen years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR. MSG Foster was also an avid reader and a big Auburn fan.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Foster of Jacksons Gap; daughters, Elizabeth Foster Griffith (Todd), Erin Foster McWaters (Steve), and Rachel Alison Foster all of Jacksons Gap; grandchildren, Dakota Ryan Brown, Asia Marie McWaters, Todd A. Griffith, II (Devanie), and Kara Truett (Brad); great-grandchildren, Adam, Lauren, and Olivia Truett and Brynlee and Arianna Griffith; brothers, Benton Foster and Doug Foster (Lynda) both of Penton, AL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Marie Foster; granddaughter, India Brown, sister-in-law, Brenda Smith Foster; and his parents.
