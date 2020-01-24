Ms. Teresa Morgan Bondurant
1959 - 2020
Funeral Service for Ms. Teresa Morgan Bondurant, 60, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Dadeville. Rev. Jimmy Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Ms. Bondurant passed away after a courageous battle with breast cancer, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was born on August 21, 1959 in Phenix City, Alabama to James Morgan and Doris Simmons Morgan. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
She is survived by her parents, James and Doris Simmons Morgan of Dadeville; daughter, Brittany Bondurant McKay (Kevin) of Houston, TX; son, Bradford Bondurant (Elizabeth) of Chelsea; and grandchildren, Beverly Hope Bondurant, James Bondurant, Maura McKay and Neely McKay
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to a charity of one’s choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.