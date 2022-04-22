Celebration of Life for Ms. Shirley G. White Edwards will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel with interment following in Alexander City cemetery.
Shirley White Edwards was born on August 26, 1941, to Mittice Ball White and John White in Sylacauga, Alabama.
Shirley had a beautiful, kind and humble spirit. She loved her family and family gathering but most of all she loved the Lord.
On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by the love of her family, Shirley peacefully transitioned home to be with the Lord.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Edwards, Sr., parents, John and Mittice White, siblings, Jimmy White, Pete Ball, Bill White, Roger White, Betty Sue Waites; grandchildren, Joey Adams, David DeLoach, Jayden Owens; son- in- law, Everett L. Moore.
Shirley’s precious memories will always be engraved in the hearts of her children, Billy Ray Edwards, Jr., Shelia (Tim) Tarwater, Kathy (Bobby) Hogan, Teresa Moore, Danny (Sharla) Edwards, Sonny (Cassie) 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, one great–great grandchild, Braxton House, one brother, Jerry (Willie Mae) White.
