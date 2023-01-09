Funeral Service for Ms. Sarah Elizabeth Scott, 80, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the St. James Episcopal Church. Father Rob Iler will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery.
Ms. Scott passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on May 26, 1942, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Reuben Young Scott and Elsie Neighbors Scott. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church and served as the organist for many years.
Sarah was a graduate of Huntingdon College where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in music and later went on to Wittenberg University for a master’s degree in organ and church music. She was an instructor at Central Alabama Community College for 44 years in the music and math departments. Her many talents included artwork in acrylics and watercolors, stained glass work and raising champion Belgian Sheepdogs that won many events for confirmation and agility.
Sarah shared her passion for music by teaching lessons in her home as well as working with civic organizations to install an organ on the campus of Central Alabama Community College. She became a published composer in 1966, with her piece Three Introits for Festival Use.
She is survived by cousins, Scott Foshee (Amanda), Joe Foshee (Dolores), Marilyn Brown, Dan Scott (Linda), Susan Hirschman, friend Jane Boos and numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church Music Department, 347 South Central Avenue, Alexander City, AL, 35010 or to the Central Alabama Community College Scholarship Fund, 1675 Cherokee Road, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
