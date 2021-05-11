Ms. Ruth S. Sullivan
1931-2021
Longtime Tallapoosa County attorney Ruth S. Sullivan went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 10, 2021. A resident of Camp Hill, she was born on Feb. 23, 1931 in Gadsden, Al.
Her first years were spent on Sand Mountain until moving to Gadsden to attend grammar school at Emma Samson. During World War II while her father was overseas, Ruth moved to Louisville, Ky. to live with relatives. After the war, she moved back to Gadsden. After graduating in 1948 from Gadsden High School, she attended Vanderbilt University, in Nashville where she earned a degree in political science cum laude in 1952. She attended law school her first two years at Case Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio. She received a law degree from the University of Alabama in 1955, and went to work in the legal field in Montgomery where she met her husband, the late Charles S. Sullivan. After working in the Capital City and Opelika, she started a long-standing law practice in Dadeville, Al. She enjoyed practicing law, and did so for more than six and a half decades, serving thousands of clients across Central Alabama.
She also served as town attorney for Camp Hill and Jackson’s Gap. Her loves included her family, gardening, watching Little League baseball, tennis, basketball, football, her dogs, worship, and volunteering. Ruth enjoyed playing tennis and fishing. More than anything else, she enjoyed working for her clients, always saying with a smile “Here are copies of your papers, if you have any questions, I will always be here to help you.” Active in GOP politics, she served as an elector for President Nixon in 1972.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Paul Simpson and Estelle Simpson of Gadsden, and by Charles, her husband of more than 50 years.
She is survived by her brother, Sam Paul Simpson, Jr. of Savannah, her loyal caretaker and son Charles Stanton of Camp Hill, son Paul Wesley of Montgomery, and beloved granddaughters Christy, Mary, and Katie Sullivan.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Langley Funeral Home just east of Dadeville. A private family graveside service will be held later that day in Gadsden.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lee-Scott Academy, 1601 Academy Dr., Auburn Al., 36830.
