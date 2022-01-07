Ms. René Annette Smith
1946 - 2022
Funeral Service for Ms. Rene' Annette Smith, 75, of Alexander City, Alabama, was held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Ronnie Boulware will officiate. The family received friends on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Ms. Smith passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in the loving company of family and friends. To all, she was known for her undeniable faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her love for her church, her love for her family, her incomparable love of music, and her equally incomparable love and devotion to all her canine pets over the years. Whether you knew her as “Miss Smith” (in the school systems of Tallapoosa County) or “Annette” made no difference in how she loved you-with her whole heart.
Annette was born in Alexander City, Alabama on January 20, 1946 where she attended Alexander City Elementary school, Benjamin Russell High School, and Alexander City Junior College before seeking her Masters of both English and History at Auburn University. She graduated from Auburn University with high honors in 1968 and faithfully followed her Auburn Tigers. She remained single but was “wed” to her travels around the world, her work with her various well-trained dogs whom she regarded as her “children”, her work as a teacher, and her work for her church. Annette taught one year at J.D. Thompson High School, one year at Camp Hill High School, and more than 25 years at Dadeville High School; where she was known far and wide for her remarkable rapport with students and faculty; as well as her ability to impart learning to all students, regardless of their abilities. Her students most remember her for her ability to enable them to be their best, regardless of what challenges they faced. To all the members of Annette’s family, Annette was our guide-the church-working, prayer-leading, piano-playing, music-leading, Bible-reading, party-organizing lady that led us all to be better versions of ourselves. Annette was a faithful member of Wayside Baptist Church for more than 65 years, active in the church choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, willingly shared her singing talent for numerous occasions, and loved her church family as an humble servant of God. We are thankful for her leading us and loving us and for filling our lives with so much music that the notes still ring in our hearts-her voice still glides across the notes in our minds. We are thankful for her for praying for us with such dedication and love in moments when we ourselves could not find the strength.
Annette joins in heaven her parents, James Herschel Smith and Lela May Stephenson
Smith Bailey, stepfather, Robert “Bob” Bailey, three brothers, Arlin, Gary, and Veryl Smith, and her sisters Joan Kelsey Waldrop Goodwin and Sandra Karen Smith. Annette is survived by her sister, Ramona Thornton (Alton) of Eclectic, AL, niece, Donna Grizzle (Rex) of Lanet, AL, nephew, Jimmy Nickolson (Denise) of Kellyton, AL, great niece, Beth Till (Taft), great-nephews, Tres Nickolson (Charlene), Neal Nickolson, Heath Evans, and Corey Grizzle, and all her “Bailey” brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wayside Baptist Church.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.