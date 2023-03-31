Ms. Rebecca Ann Peavy, 75, of Rockford, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Coosa Valley Baptist Medical Center. She was born on December 10, 1947 in Ft. Myers, Florida to Myrton Otis Allen and Ophelia B. Benson Allen. Ms. Peavy was a wonderful painter. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her farm animals. She loved going to the beach, collecting seashells and eating shrimp. In her younger years, she loved singing and dancing. She was always a lot of fun to be around and everyone called her “momma”.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Smith (Chris) of Rockford; son, Joseph Wayne Dennis of Virginia; grandchildren, Katie S. Anderson (Ryan), Brennen Smith (Harley), Abigail Dennis and Matthew Dennis; and great-grandchildren, Ezra L. Smith and Samuel L. Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald E. Benson; and sister, Susan R. Tinney.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
