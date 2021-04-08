Ms. Ramona Ann LeMaster
1950 - 2021
Graveside Service for Ms. Ramona Ann LeMaster, 70, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Hillview Mausoleum. Randy Anderson will officiate.
Ms. LeMaster passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Lineville Health and Rehab. She was born on December 28, 1950 in Alexander City, Alabama to Richard Arnold Walker and Agnes Marie Queen Jones. She worked for many years at Russell Corp and retired from Frontier Yarns. Mona enjoyed eating out and working in her yard. She was a jokester and had a good sense of humor. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Stormie Galloway (Ricky) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Jordan Elizabeth Galloway and William Brady Galloway; great-grandchildren, Alessa Galloway, Heylie Galloway, and Noah Galloway; her mother, Agnes Marie Jones; siblings Brender Mason, Sherren Jones, Terry Walker, Pamela Kay Rich, Wendy Mason, and Dewayne Jones.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Arnold Walker; special friend, Doug Coker; and brother, Richard Lynn Walker.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.