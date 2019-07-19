Ms. Peggy Smith
1924 - 2019
Graveside Service for Ms. Peggy Smith, 95, of Alexander City, will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Rockford City Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Henderson will officiate.
Ms. Smith passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her residence. She was born on February 4, 1924 in Rockford, Alabama to Felix Lowery Smith Sr. and Mattie Miller Smith. She was a member of Rockford Baptist Church. Ms. Smith taught school in the Coosa County School System for over 40 years. She loved children and would take students from her Special Education class to the Special Olympics to support them in all their activities. Not only was she a devoted teacher, she also had obtained her nursing degree and psychology degree. Peggy had a passion for helping others and supporting her community.
She is survived by her nieces, Judy Hester Ramsey, Elizabeth Smith (Paul) Guntert; nephew, Felix Lowery (Rita) Smith III; Goddaughter, Seprenia Thomas (Maurice); sister-in-law, Mary Ann Smith and cousins, Dr. Bill Shannon (Charlotte).
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Felix Lowery Smith Jr. and sister, Mary Ida Smith Hester.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Rockford Baptist Church, P O Box 187, Rockford, Al, 35136.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.