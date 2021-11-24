Funeral Service for Ms. Patricia Horton Harris, 80, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Albert Pike will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Ms. Harris passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on March 16, 1941 in Fayette, Alabama to Rev. Elijah Horton and Nellie Faye Ray Horton. Ms. Harris loved her family dearly. She was a retired schoolteacher with the Tallapoosa County Board of Education. Ms. Harris was a member of Ray Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ for many years. She loved to travel, was a collector, artist, and was a caretaker for whoever needed her.
She is survived by her daughters, Evangeline Harris and Laine Causey (Ricky); grandchildren, Hanna Langley (Dustin) and Holly McIntire (Timothy); great-grandchildren, Gabriel McIntire, Ezekiel McIntire, Nathaniel McIntire, and Aaron Langley; and brother, James "Jim" Ray Horton (Elizabeth).
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dog, Buddy.
Family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to, Meals on Wheels, 3316 Hwy 280, Alexander City, Alabama 35010 or Lake Martin Humane Society, PO Box 634, Alexander City, Alabama 35011 or www.lakemartinanimalshelter.com.