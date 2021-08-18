Ms. Patricia Dowdell Aug 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graveside Service for Ms. Patricia Dowdell will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.Visitation will be held Thursday, August 17, 2021 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m.Professional Service provided by Wright's Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Dowdell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patricia Dowdell Graveside Service Cemetery Professional Service Visitation Shady Grove Baptist Church Funeral Home Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook