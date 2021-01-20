Ms. Patricia Anne Harp
1939 - 2021
Graveside Service for Ms. Patricia Anne Harp, 81, of Dadeville, will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Camp Hill Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Allen will officiate.
Ms. Harp passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at her home.
Patricia Anne Landrum Harp born 5/27/39 of parents Ruby Lucille (Wright) Landrum and Pat Eugene Landrum, grandparents Nettie Ann (Brazell) Landrum and Thomas Edward Landrum, Margaret Alice (Spivey) Wright and John Lambert Wright. Leaves behind paternal cousins Suzanne Jackson Smith, Lisa Smith Woods, Abby Woods, Will & Vilma Smith, Denise Dedman, Billy Landrum, Chris Landrum, William Thomas Handley, Jr., William Thomas Handley III, maternal cousins Hattie Jean (Bedsole) Duke, Ronald Young, Christine (Young) Smith, and a heart-daughter Sharon Elizabeth Harp, and a friend closer than a brother Earl Thomas Langley, Jr.
Patricia graduated from Camp Hill high school in 1957, married Aubrey Elgin Harp and they moved to Birmingham where both went to school: Elgin to UAB, Patricia to Business College, then returned to Camp Hill for a short time while Elgin went to Auburn University.
They lived in Virginia Beach for 2 years while Elgin was in the Army with Patricia returning to Camp Hill when he was stationed in Greenland. They were divorced then remarried in 1966 and went to Birmingham where she worked 30 years. In 1984 she returned to Camp Hill to care for her mother and worked in insurance then as an EMT. She returned to school and became an LPN at the age of 50 working 16 years as a nurse, the most rewarding days of her life.
Patricia was a cat lover who for years said, “I just want to live five minutes longer than my last cat.” She outlived her last cat DeeDee by several years and missed her, Frank, and Maurice every day.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Hill Perpetual Cemetery Association, PO Box 217, Camp Hill, AL 36850 or East Alabama Humane Society Cat Program, 7242 Paprika Lane, Columbus, GA 31909.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.