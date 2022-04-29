Funeral Service for Ms. Pat Walker Fuller, 80, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hackneyville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Ms. Fuller passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Adams Health and Rehab. She was born on February 20, 1942, in Marietta, Georgia to Ray B. Walker and Robbie Hunt Walker. Patricia was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed growing flowers in her garden, cooking and canning for her family, playing the piano, painting and listening to all genres of music.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen B. Dillard (Ronnie); son, Jonathan Bloom (Kara); grandchildren, Kelsey Dillard (Jeremy), Jake Dillard (Jessie), Lucy Graves, Bea Graves, Ophelia Bloom; great-grandchildren, Eli Taylor, Oliver Taylor, Millie Taylor, Marley Holley, Kennedy Dillard; sisters, Sandra Murray, Fran Walker, Joyce Blanks, Doris Davis (Byron), Catherine Murray (Billy), Linda Williams (Ken); brothers, Lynn Walker (Joyce), Paul Walker, Wayne Walker (Lou Ann), Bill Walker (Teresa) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and sisters in law.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenny L. Britton and brothers, Milton, John Robert, and Donald Walker.