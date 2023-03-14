2023_Nelda_nolen_0012_a (1).jpg
Funeral Service for Ms. Nelda Mae Nolen, 78, of New Site, Alabama, will be Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.  Randy Anderson will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park.  The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

