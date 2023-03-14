Funeral Service for Ms. Nelda Mae Nolen, 78, of New Site, Alabama, will be Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Ms. Nolen passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Jackson Hospital. She was born on March 31, 1944 in New Site, Alabama to Anon Douglas Nolen and Dorothy Lee Cotney Nolen-Williams. She was a member of New Site United Methodist Church. She loved to go to yard sales. Nelda enjoyed gardening, crafting, sewing, playing the piano, reading, solving cryptogram puzzles and crossword puzzles. She was an avid Auburn football fan and basketball fan. She was the longtime scorekeeper for the New Site High School basketball games. Nelda loved to sing. She toured with several gospel singing groups.
She is survived by her sons, Douglas Johnson (Kim) of Alexander City and Daniel Johnson (Jennifer) of Moody; grandchildren, Brandon Douglas Johnson, Matthew Clay Johnson, and Mikey Adair; niece, Cynthia Baker (Jamie); and nephew, Jim Trimble (Susan Hall) of New Site.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Gay Nell Kennedy.
