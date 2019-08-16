Ms. Nancy Arla Hawkins
1937 - 2019
Funeral Service for Ms. Nancy Arla Hawkins, 82, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Tony Arnold will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Ms. Hawkins passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Adams Nursing Home. She was born on May 14, 1937 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Calvin Laney Mask and Cora Lurleen Britton Mask. She attended Alex City Methodist Church. Nancy was a strong independent lady. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who loved having a good time with family on beach trips, laughing, and cooking for her family, especially dressing on Thanksgiving.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Danny) Wright of Alexander City; sons, Delaney (Jan) Tease of Auburn, Billy (Beverly) Tease of Alexander City, and Stephen (Rebecca) Scroggins of Wedowee; sister, Laney Lee Simpson; grandchildren, Shannon (Heather) Wright, Shawna Sanford, Lila Tease (Chris Rainwater), Danleigh Wright, Delaine (Jonathan) Scandlyn, and Kristen Sanders; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Bree, Leo, Isabella, Lorelei, Mykel, Logan, Shelton, Sawyer, and Xan; great-great-grandchild, McKenzie and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ann McGill and brother, Danny Mask.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.