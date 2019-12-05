Ms. Michelle Osborne
1962 - 2019
Memorial Service for Ms. Michelle Osborne, 57, of Alexander City, was Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Hillabee Campground Methodist Church. Scott Railey officiated.
Ms. Osborne passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at University of Alabama Hospital (Birmingham). She was born on March 20, 1962 in Dover, Delaware to Roy Nolen Osborne and Connie Osborne.
She is survived by her mother, Connie Osborne; sister, Brenda Coley (Temple); brother, Bruce Osborne; niece, Ann Coley Berkmeier (Will); great-nephew, William “Biv” H. Berkmeier, IV; great-niece, Amelia “Milly” Grace Berkmeier; and dogs, Emily and Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her father.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Best Friends Animal Society, at 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, Utah 84741 or bestfriends.org, or to the Lake Martin Humane Society, at 2502 Sugar Creek Rd., Alexander City, AL.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.