Graveside Service for Ms. Melvie L. Tyson, 73, of Alexander City, will be Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Alex City Cemetery. Bro. Johnny Pritchard will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Ms. Tyson passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on August 9, 1949 in Alexander City to W. C. Tyson and Sally Geneva Whaley Tyson. Melvie had a heart of gold and loved everyone. She never met a stranger. She enjoyed puzzles, coloring, all kind of crafts, and talking on the phone. Melvie loved Jesus with all her heart. She was a Christian woman who loved going to church and listening to gospel music.
She is survived by her sisters, Reba Batten of Jacksons Gap, Becky Sanders (John) of Alexander City, Ella Ruth Simmons of Alexander City, Faye Hartley of Dadeville; brother, Randall Tyson of Dadeville, and a host of Nieces and Nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.C and Sally Geneva Tyson; brother, James Ted Tyson; sister, Ann Kellum; nephew, Jason H. Simmons; niece, Angela Dawn Simmons; and brothers-in-law, Leo R. Batten, Jr. and Wayne Hartley.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.