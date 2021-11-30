Ms. Mary Vines Nov 30, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are saddened to announce the transition of Ms. Mary Vines of Dadeville on November 27, 2021. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Wright’s Funeral Home To plant a tree in memory of Mary Vines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Vines Arrangement Funeral Home Wright Funeral Transition Sadden Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook