Ms. Mary Sanford “Molly” Roberts
1959 - 2019
Funeral Service for Ms. Mary Sanford “Molly” Roberts, 59, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Steve King will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Ms. Roberts passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born on November 17, 1959 in Anderson, South Carolina to Harold J. Roberts and Marianne C. Roberts. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Alexander City where she belonged to the Baptist Bowl Women. Molly moved back to Anderson, South Carolina in 1990 and went to work for Anderson Memorial Hospital where she was employed as a nurse for the next 25 years. She had a very outgoing personality and would make friends no matter what part of the world she was in. Her travels took her to New York, London, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Mexico and many other places.
She is survived by her brother, Gregory C. (Debbie) Roberts of Wadley; nieces, Michelle (Brett) Ferrel, Rhianna (Cliff) Rule; nephew, Jim (Courtney) Roberts; great-nephews, Corin Ferrel, Quinton Ferrel, Joshua Rule and great-niece, Addison Rule.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Karen Ann Roberts.
