Ms. Mary Foy Tremelling
1938 - 2020
Graveside Service for Ms. Mary Foy Tremelling, 81, of Alexander City, Alabama will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery. Randy Anderson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Ms. Tremelling passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on December 3, 1938 in Alexander City, Alabama to Edwin Watson Foy and Flawdene Thompson Foy. Ms. Tremelling spent her entire life helping others; especially children in her community and Tallapoosa County. She was a member of Alexander City First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir for years. Ms. Tremelling loved her family dearly. She also had a special love for her dogs and music.
She is survived by her son, Jim Tremelling (Sherry); daughter, Jennifer Tremelling; grandchildren, Caroline Ratliff Droddy (Ryan), Garrett Richardson, and Michael Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to Alexander City First United Methodist Church, 310 Green St. Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.