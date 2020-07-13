Ms. Margie Cheaney Ward
1931 - 2020
Funeral Service for Ms. Margie Cheaney Ward, 89, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Orr Street Baptist Church. Rev. Turk Holt will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Orr Street Baptist Church. A private family committal service will follow.
Ms. Ward passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. She was born on May 26, 1931 in Clay County, Alabama to Corbet H. Cheaney and Pearl Waldrop Cheaney. She was a member of Orr Street Baptist Church for over 60 years and loved her church family. She was a friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Kevin (Deborah) Ward; daughter, Lisa (David) Brazeal; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law Howard (Ruby) Cheaney; sister, Laverne Grant and nephews, J.L. Grant and Richard Cheaney.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Orr Street Baptist Church, 939 O Street, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
