Funeral Service for Ms. Linda D. Fraser, 75, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Ron Noble will officiate. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m. est. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Linda Johnson Lewis Fraser, age 75 of Dadeville passed away on September 18, 2021, at Dadeville Healthcare surrounded by her family and long-term care givers. She was born on March 13, 1946, in Chambers County to Jessie Lee Johnson and Hazel Phillips Johnson.
Ms. Fraser worked in local textiles as a seamstress. Upon retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, playing card games, cooking fresh vegetables from her gardening, and doing various wood craft projects. Her chihuahua, “Little Bit,” has been her best friend and sidekick for the past twelve years. Ms. Fraser was loved by all who knew her.
Ms. Fraser is survived by two sons, Darrell Fraser of Dadeville, and Adrian Adams (Patricia) of Dadeville; two daughters, Regina Porter (Raymond) of Dadeville and Evelyn Noble (Ron) of Pampa, TX; thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Hunt (Charles); a host of nieces and nephews and her beloved chihuahua, “Little Bit.”
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dadeville Healthcare for the love and care she received from the staff.