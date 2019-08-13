Ms. Laura Frances Hargrove
1936 - 2019
Funeral Service for Ms. Laura Frances Hargrove, 82, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Methodist Church. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Ms. Hargrove passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born on November 30, 1936 to Talmadge Hargrove and Eleanor Buck Hargrove. She was an active member of Alexander City Methodist Church. She loved serving the Lord and was always carrying her Bible. She was a loving and caring mama, grandmother, Muffler, and friend, who was always happy and laughing. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Charles "Butch" Munsey (Dana) of Eight Mile, AL, and William Michael Munsey (Tammy)of Elba, AL; daughters, Darlene McDonald (Craig), Arlene Brown (Danny) of Spartanburg, SC, and Roxann Munsey; grandchildren, Taylor Munsey, Ryan Munsey, Amanda Chandler, Courtney Chandler, Daniel Lingerfelt, Tyler Lingerfelt, Tiffany Munsey, Mikey Munsey, CJ Munsey, Andy Hill (Bethann), Lynn Hill, Hunter Brown, and Kaylee Munsey; great-grandchildren, Angel Munsey and Courtney Munsey; brothers, Paul Hargrove and Britt Hargrove; former husband, Bill Munsey; and special friend, Yvonne Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scottie Munsey; brother, Claude Hargrove; and sister-in-law, Effie Lee Hargrove.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
