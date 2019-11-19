Ms. Kasandra Ann “Sandy” Vardaman
1966 - 2019
Funeral Service for Ms. Kasandra Ann “Sandy” Vardaman, 53, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Donald DeLee will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Ms. Vardaman passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 2, 1966 in Alexander City, Alabama to James C. Vardaman and Charlotte A. Vardaman. Sandy graduated from the Alabama School of Fine Arts and had a love for acting. She was a smart, independent and strong-willed woman. She had a big heart and loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her son, Dawson Vardaman; mother, Charlotte A. Vardaman; sister, Roulain Harrell (Eric); cousins, Terri Harris (Dennis), Georgette Vining (Michael), and Denise Bell; close friend, Missie Martinez; sister-in-law, Darlene Bynum; close family members, Jasmine Pemberton, Taylor Pemberton, Hayden Harrell, Hannahruth Harrell, Brooklyn Dassaro, Charles Shaw (Laverne), and Michael Mann.
She was preceded in death by her father, James C. Vardaman; brother, Kenneth Bynum; and her grandparents.
