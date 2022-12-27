Funeral Service for Ms. Judith Earl Sims, 78, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Rev. Freddie Senn will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Ms. Sims passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born on November 3, 1944 in Alexander City, Alabama to Richard Spraggins and Flora Knight Spraggins. She was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. She attended school at Auburn University and was a member of the women’s basketball team. She was a case worker for the State of Alabama’s Department of Human Resources for 30+ years. She was an avid cat lover and enjoyed tending to her flower gardens. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Nikki Turner (Blake); sons, Andy Sims (Jennifer) and Jon Sims (and his son, Aubrey); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Tim Spraggins (Elaine); and sister, Dian Woodruff (Glenn).
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Randy Spraggins.
