Funeral Service for Ms. Judith Earl Sims, 78, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.  Rev. Freddie Senn will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery.  The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Sims as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you